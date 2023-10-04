Fulton Fresh Mobile Market back on the streets, providing food and recipes

The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market is back on the streets and will run through Nov. 2.

The vehile provides free, fresh produce and healthy recipes to people who live in what are considered food deserts in the metro Atlanta area.

The mobile market will run through Nov. 2.

Tuesdays

New Beginnings Senior Center | 10 AM

66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

St. Paul AME Church (Young @ Heart Senior Group) | 1 PM

1540 Pryor Road SW., Atlanta, GA 30315

Wednesdays

Palmetto Community Center | 10 AM

595 Main Street, Palmetto, GA 30268

Allen Temple AME Church | 1 PM

1625 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW., Atlanta, GA 30314

Thursdays

West Hunter Street Baptist Church | 10 AM

1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW., Atlanta, GA 30310

Camp Truitt Education Center | 1 PM

4300 Herschel Road, College Park, GA 30337

