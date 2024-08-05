Fulton County students excited over unique shop class

Students headed back into classrooms for a new school year in Fulton County Schools on Monday.

FOX 5 spent the morning at Milton High School where Principal Brian Jones gave a behind-the-scenes look at a unique course that is the only one of its kind on the East Coast.

Jones leads a course where students learn how to make athletic equipment like skateboards, surf boards, stand-up paddle boards, wakeboards and more from scratch.

"It gives kids the access to tape into their imagination and creativity," Jones explained. "It was started by a guy out in Michigan and some students hounded me and got me to buy the curriculum and materials last year."

A favorite part of the course comes when the product is ready to be tested.

"While we were waiting for the epoxy and the fiberglass to cure, we would grab our skateboards, put on our helmets and ride down to Starbucks," Jones said, smiling. "Having students take something that they’ve made and be able to use it has been awesome."

The first year was so popular that the original class size of 25 students has now doubled to 50.