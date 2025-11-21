Fulton County seeks holiday dog fosters through Nov. 26

article

The Brief Fulton County launches holiday foster program through Nov. 26 Families asked to foster dogs for two weeks or more Lifeline provides supplies, support and vet care for all fosters



Fulton County Animal Services is launching its annual "Home for the Holidays" program, giving residents a chance to foster a dog through the Thanksgiving season.

What we know:

The program, now underway and running through Nov. 26 encourages families to open their homes to a foster pet for at least two weeks. Lifeline Animal Project, which manages the county shelter, will provide all necessary supplies, support and veterinary care to make the temporary placement as smooth as possible.

Shelter officials say fostering not only gives dogs a much-needed break from the kennel but also helps ease overcrowding during one of the busiest times of the year.