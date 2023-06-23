Fulton County Schools hosting a job fair June 24

article

The Fulton County School system is hosting a job fair at North Springs High School for recruiting and hiring operations support staff.

Available positions include bus drivers, substitute teachers, food service workers, custodians, transportation assistants, school police, campus security associates, maintenance, HVAC, paraprofessionals, and more.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24, school leaders will meet and interview candidates and offer positions.

Substitute teachers can get jobs on the spot, and the school system will pay for their STEDI certification. Likewise, the school system will pay for the fingerprints of all candidates offered a job.

The goal is to make the hiring process smooth and convenient.

Those who register beforehand will receive a free give at the event.