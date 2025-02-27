Fulton County Schools facing federal complaint alleging racism, bullying

article

The Brief A federal complaint filed by CAIR Georgia and AAAJ Atlanta accuses Fulton County Schools of racism and bullying against Palestinian American students. The complaint details incidents of threats, bullying, and bias, including a student allegedly threatening a Palestinian kindergartner and school restrictions on "Free Palestine" stickers. It also alleges that the district’s middle school curriculum presents a biased and factually incorrect view that omits Palestine from classroom discussions.



The Fulton County School District is facing a federal complaint alleging racism and bullying against certain students. The complaint was filed Tuesday by the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ), with support from parents in the district.

What they're saying:

The complaint details multiple incidents dating back to October 2023, including an altercation involving a keffiyeh at Alpharetta High School. It also alleges that an Israeli American student at Findley Oaks Elementary threatened a Palestinian American kindergartner who had drawn a Palestinian flag for a class project. Another Israeli American student at the same school is accused of repeatedly bullying a Palestinian American student.

At Creek View Elementary, the complaint claims a schoolwide email from the principal was biased against Palestinians. Although the principal reportedly apologized, no corrective email was sent. Additionally, Palestinian American students and parents were told their "Free Palestine" stickers handed out at Creek View's International Festival in March 2024 were too political and would have to be removed from school property. When a parent questioned why a student was allowed to wear an Israeli Defense Forces T-shirt at the event, the principal allegedly stated she could not regulate student clothing choices.

The complaint further alleges that middle school social studies classes in the district teach a biased and factually incorrect curriculum that omits Palestine from discussions.

Samantha Hamilton, Staff Attorney on Advancing Justice-Atlanta’s Impact Litigation team said, "Children deserve to be protected by the adults who are tasked with their education and care. Fulton County Schools has failed in its mission to do so for our clients, some of whom are as young as 10 years old. If a young Palestinian girl wants to wear a shirt representing her heritage and/or ties to her national origin or ancestry, she should be allowed to do so without being in fear of the people around her. We hope that with the filing of this complaint, Fulton County Schools will do the right thing: protect these children from discrimination and prevent inflicting any further harm."

The other side:

Fulton County Schools provided the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"Fulton County Schools is deeply committed to fostering a safe and respectful learning environment for all students. We take any allegations of discrimination or harassment seriously and investigate all reported incidents thoroughly.

While we have not been provided this complaint, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to uphold the rights and protections of every student. Our focus will always be on ensuring a school community where all students feel valued and supported."

