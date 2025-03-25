Fulton County Public Defender faces staffing crisis amid rising caseloads
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Public Defender is trying to deal with a staffing shortage.
His department can barely keep up with the criminal caseload, which makes evictions and immigration cases even more of a challenge.
What they're saying:
At-large Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to know how many additional staffers Chief Day might need.
Day said that is a difficult answer to derive.
What's next:
Councilman Bond suggested a recapture program as a possible solution, which will allow retired public defenders to come back and work.
The Source: FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor talked to several council members or their staffers about the issue.