Fulton County Public Defender faces staffing crisis amid rising caseloads

The Brief The Fulton County Public Defender says his office has a staffing shortage. Chief Public Defender Kenneth Day says his department can barely keep up with the criminal caseload, which makes evictions and immigration cases even more of a challenge. Chief Day told the Atlanta Public Safety Committee on Monday that his case volume has gone up and he is always in need of attorney staff. Chief Day says the definition of a public defender now involves a holistic approach, which includes wraparound services for your client, not just a courtroom appearance.



The Fulton County Public Defender is trying to deal with a staffing shortage.

His department can barely keep up with the criminal caseload, which makes evictions and immigration cases even more of a challenge.

What they're saying:

At-large Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to know how many additional staffers Chief Day might need.

Day said that is a difficult answer to derive.

What's next:

Councilman Bond suggested a recapture program as a possible solution, which will allow retired public defenders to come back and work.