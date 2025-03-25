Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County Public Defender faces staffing crisis amid rising caseloads

Published  March 25, 2025 6:29pm EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta's public defender shortage

There's a shortage of attorneys in the Atlanta Public Defenders office, and it's leading to backed up caseloads. Here's how that could be affecting you.

The Brief

    • The Fulton County Public Defender says his office has a staffing shortage. 
    • Chief Public Defender Kenneth Day says his department can barely keep up with the criminal caseload, which makes evictions and immigration cases even more of a challenge. 
    • Chief Day told the Atlanta Public Safety Committee on Monday that his case volume has gone up and he is always in need of attorney staff. 
    • Chief Day says the definition of a public defender now involves a holistic approach, which includes wraparound services for your client, not just a courtroom appearance.

ATLANTA - The Fulton County Public Defender is trying to deal with a staffing shortage.

His department can barely keep up with the criminal caseload, which makes evictions and immigration cases even more of a challenge. 

What they're saying:

At-large Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to know how many additional staffers Chief Day might need.

Day said that is a difficult answer to derive.

What's next:

Councilman Bond suggested a recapture program as a possible solution, which will allow retired public defenders to come back and work.

The Source: FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor talked to several council members or their staffers about the issue.

