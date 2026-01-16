Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County Jail staffing crisis: Sheriff Labat announces 19 new hires

Published  January 16, 2026 9:55pm EST
Fulton County Jail
Sheriff Labat launches massive Fulton Jail hiring blitz

Faced with a critical shortage of 700 employees, Sheriff Patrick Labat has launched a major hiring initiative to secure the "most dangerous jail in the state.

The Brief

    • Sheriff Labat onboarded 19 new staff members, the largest hiring group since he took office in 2021.
    • Despite recent hires, the jail requires 700 additional employees to resolve critical understaffing and safety risks.
    • The department is shifting focus from signing bonuses to long-term retention through childcare, pensions, and mental health support.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced this week the largest group of new hires since he took office in 2021, marking a major milestone in his ongoing hiring blitz to secure one of Georgia's most dangerous jails.

What we know:

The class of 19 new employees includes six women and individuals from Jamaica, Pakistan, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The diverse group will fill roles as sworn deputies, detention officers, and civilian staff for booking and intake.

By the numbers:

While the sheriff expressed pride in the new recruits, the jail remains significantly understaffed. A county-approved staffing analysis conducted through a consent decree revealed that the facility needs approximately 700 more employees to reach optimal levels. Labat aims to hire between 150 and 200 staffers this year alone.

The push for new personnel comes after a difficult period for the department. Last year, the sheriff reported losing between 50 and 60 employees in just a two-month span. Labat noted that it is a tough time in law enforcement across the country, but he believes the department has what it takes to continue to recruit because people love what Fulton County has to offer.

Dig deeper:

To combat high turnover, Labat is shifting the department's focus from signing bonuses to long-term retention and culture. The sheriff said he wants to invert the organizational pyramid by placing employees at the top and requiring command staff to create a more supportive environment.

Current recruitment efforts include higher salaries and a shift toward more robust benefits. Although the jail is no longer offering signing bonuses, the sheriff's office is working on new incentives such as 24-hour childcare, stronger pensions, and employee wellness programs focused on mental health.

What they're saying:

"It’s always exciting to onboard new talent," Labat said. "We had the latest group since my tenure. 19 people."

Labat said the strategy is rooted in making sure staff feel appreciated. He noted that it goes back to the benefit package and how the department treats individuals, adding that when people feel more valued, they stay longer.

The Source: Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat provided the details for this article. FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor contributed to this report.

