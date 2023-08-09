Sheriff: Fulton County inmate attacks guard, stun gun didn't even faze him

A Fulton County inmate is facing more time behind bars after punching and headbutting a detention officer in a fit of rage.

According to authorities, the inmate decided on his own that he was going to walk out of his housing zone at the Fulton County Jail.

An officer ordered him to turn around, but he did not comply.

Terrell Anderson (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The detention officer then took out his Taser and fired. Terrell Anderson, 19, was struck, but still did not back down, according to the officer.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Anderson pulled the Taser prongs from his body and charged the officer, assaulting him.

The punches came quickly, but so did a group of back-up officers.

Eventually, Anderson was taken down.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

"Being a detention officer is a difficult job, especially under the overcrowded conditions at Rice Street," Sheriff Pat Labat wrote in a statement.

"I want to commend this detention officer, and every D.O. who immediately responded to provide aid, for their professionalism and dedication," he continued.

As punishment, Anderson will have time added to his stay at the jail.

Three additional charges were filed: obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer and riot in a penal institution.