Fulton County handing out gun locks to families

Gun-carrying families in Fulton County may be eligible for a free gun lock as part of a new safety and education initiative.

On Tuesday, the Sandy Springs Police Department donated 60 gun locks to the Department of Family and Children Services. They say the goal is to promote firearm safety in order to keep guns out of the hands of children and prevent tragedies.

To learn more about the program, visit the Project Safe Child website, or give a victim advocate a call at 770-551-6908.