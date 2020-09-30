Fulton County elementary school close due to COVID-19 cases

A Fulton County elementary school has temporarily closed its doors due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Fulton County Schools made the decision to close Asa Hillard Elementary School in East Point for the rest of the week based on "a Level 2 incident."

School Officials told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor, "As indicated by the school closing matrix, a Level 2 incident indicates that there are 3+ students or staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 at Asa Hilliard."

The district would not give specific numbers on the COVID-19 cases. Most students at Asa Hillard elected to attend school virtually when classes started August 17. Face-to-face learning resumed September 8 and already many schools are starting to report positive cases.

One area parent told us Fulton county schools rushed reopening.

"They should have never opened to be honest. The numbers are still rising every other week," parent Mariah Morris lamented.

The East Point school sent a letter home to parents Monday that read:

"Asa Hilliard Families,

"This is an important message from Fulton County Schools. The District has decided to close Asa Hilliard Elementary School for face to face instruction for the remainder of this week based on a Level 2 incident from the FCS closing matrix. Students will continue to learn tomorrow, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 1 using Remote Learning.

"As public health officials have communicated, it is very important to monitor your health for fever and symptoms of respiratory illness. In the event that your child develops a fever, runny nose, cough and/or shortness of breath, headache, nausea, loss of taste and smell, and vomiting or becomes ill between today and your child’s return to school, please call your child’s healthcare provider immediately. You should inform the healthcare provider that your child is ill and was possibly exposed to Coronavirus. The healthcare provider will determine if testing is necessary after examining your child.

"To schedule a free COVID-19 test regardless of symptoms go to covid19.dph.ga.gov For appointments by phone call 404-613-8150. However, it is quicker to schedule an appointment online due to the volume of calls. Calls are accepted during these times: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Testing site locations, dates, and/or times are subject to change. Please check https://www.coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta the day-of testing to confirm testing site information.

"Expect about a 30-minute wait at testing sites. Residents should bring water and a chair if you are walking-up to a test site. Public restrooms may not be available at testing locations."