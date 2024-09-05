Fulton County DA Fani Willis: Virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to wh Expand

A virtual hearing is scheduled for today in connection to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her alleged romantic relationship with attorney Nathan Wade and the Georgia election interference case.

Wade was appointed by Willis to oversee the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. He eventually resigned after his relationship with Wade was exposed during a dramatic hearing.

RELATED: Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump aide Michael Roman, raised concerns about the relationship, calling it a conflict of interest.

The hearing will examine whether this relationship affects the case. It is set to take place at 2 p.m. today.