Fulton County COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance application period opens

Fulton County has re-opened its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance application period.

Qualifying Fulton County residents outside the city of Atlanta may apply for temporary help to cover eligible expenses which include rent and delinquent rent, as well as past-due gas, water, and electrical utilities incurred as a result of the pandemic.

Applicants may qualify for $1,300 per month in assistance and up to $200 per month for utilities.

For more information on who qualifies or how to apply visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp or call 855-776-7912. Representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to assist callers with completing their applications.

