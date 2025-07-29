Fulton County considering 5% water and sewer rate hike

article

The Brief Fulton County officials are considering a proposed water and sewer rate increase beginning next year. The proposal would be a 5% rate increase over the next two years - about 50 cents per month for the average customer. A second meeting will take place in College Park on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal.



Fulton County officials have shared new details on a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

On Monday night, leaders held a meeting about the issue at the South Fulton County Service Center in College Park.

What we know:

The proposal would be a 5% rate increase over the next two years - that shakes up to about 50 cents per month for the average customer.

If approved, the new rates would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The money would fund upgrades to the Camp Creek Water Reclamation Facility and support the county's revised 2025-2027 Capital Improvement Program.

What they're saying:

"We don't take something like this lightly … we take that seriously," said Terry Peters, the Fulton County Public Works deputy director.

What you can do:

A second public hearing on the matter will take place at the South Fulton County Service Center on Stonewall Tell Road at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can also submit your comments in writing to The Fulton County Department of Public Works, 141 Pryor Street S.W., Suite 6001, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 or through e-mail at terry.peters@fultoncountyga.gov,

Residents should put "Fulton County 2026-2027 Rate Structure" at the top of the first page of their comments or subject of their email.