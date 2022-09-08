Projected Fulton County budget deficit could impact Grady Memorial Hospital

Fulton County commissioners are concerned about a projected deficit's possible effect on Grady Memorial Hospital.

At a meeting Wednesday night, officials announced a possible fund balance shortfall of $103 million. According to officials, commissioners may have to cut up to 10% of the 2023 budget to avoid the county having an unlawful deficit.

That deficit has some Fulton County commissioners worried that could mean less money for Grady going into next year - adding to concerns after WellStar announced it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center.

"I think it's good to call this out," District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis said. "The question is, what to do about it."

District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman blamed the reduced funding on a vote to lower the property tax rate in the county from 9.33 mills to 8.87 mills - which she says resulted in them losing around $30 million in revenue.

"The reality is we have to find a middle of the road approach so we don't go into 2023 in the red," she said. "Today's report was damaging, it showed we are not only going to be in the red, but programs we need, we may have to get rid of altogether."

However, Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts said it was his sense that "an increase in the millage rate is off the table, so I don't think you can count on that."

Commissioners are looking into other ways to fix the deficit. Some options being considered are a hiring freeze and stopping the expansion of existing programs or the funding of any new programs for 2023.

Fulton County also announced yesterday that it will make a one-time $11 million payment to Grady to offset labor costs after Atlanta Medical Center announced it would be closing this fall.

The money was already approved this summer, but it is being given sooner due to the closure.