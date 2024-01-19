Fulton County Animal Services holding weekend job fair

article

Calling all animal lovers! Fulton County Animal Services is searching for a few good men and women to help make the county better for our furry friends.

The organization is hosting a job fair on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the brand-new Fulton County Animal Shelter on Fulton Industrial Road.

The full-time jobs offer great benefits and salaries start at $16 an hour. Employees also receive paid time off and health insurance.

Jobseekers should bring their resumes. Officials say people may be hired on the spot.

For a complete list of job openings, visit log on to Fulton County Animal Services' website.