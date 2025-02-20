Frigid cold moves into metro Atlanta, North Georgia; relief in sight

The Brief Frigid Temperatures: metro Atlanta and North Georgia started the day in the low 20s, with highs only reaching the 30s—25 degrees below normal. Wind chills will make it feel even colder. Weather Advisories Issued: The National Weather Service has issued multiple cold weather advisories, with warnings in place through Friday morning for dozens of counties. Warmer Weekend Ahead: Temperatures will gradually rise, reaching 55°F on Saturday, 60°F on Sunday, and mid-60s by early next week.



Thursday is starting off cold across metro Atlanta and North Georgia—and it's not going to warm up much.

Morning temperatures plunged into the low 20s, and today's high will only reach the 30s—about 25 degrees below the seasonal average. Factor in the wind, and it feels like single digits outside.

Weather Advisories in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories due to the extreme cold:

Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Thursday for Rabun County .

Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday for multiple counties, including **Towns, White, Putnam, Walker, Jasper, Polk, Coweta, Spalding, Bartow, Murray, DeKalb, Haralson, Lamar, North Fulton, Dade, Oglethorpe, Butts, Paulding, Gwinnett, Greene, Hall, Rockdale, Oconee, Henry, Dawson, Fannin, Union, Cherokee, Pike, Banks, Morgan, Clayton, Catoosa, Troup, Fayette, Lumpkin, Gilmer, Douglas, Floyd, Upson, Gordon, Walton, Carroll, Clarke, Barrow, South Fulton, Madison, Meriwether, Chattooga, Forsyth, Pickens, Heard, Newton, Cobb, Whitfield, and Jackson counties.

Cold Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for the same counties listed above.

Stay Warm, Stay Safe

Yes, it's cold. Bundle up! But also be cautious—this time of year, home fires often start due to unsafe heating practices.

The good news? Dry weather will stick around for the next few days. There’s no significant precipitation expected until next week.

Warming Trend Ahead

Relief is on the way! Temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend:

Saturday: 55°F

Sunday: 60°F

Monday: 62°F

Tuesday: 66°F

Stay warm and safe, and for real-time weather alerts, download the FOX 5 Weather App and enable notifications.

