Frigid cold moves into metro Atlanta, North Georgia; relief in sight

Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Oconee County, Morgan County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Clarke County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Polk County, White County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Floyd County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Hall County, Upson County, Butts County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Lumpkin County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Union County, Putnam County, Gilmer County, Henry County, Pickens County, Walton County, Newton County, Jasper County, Troup County, Murray County, Clayton County, Heard County, Gordon County, Greene County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pike County, Spalding County, Dade County, Haralson County, Paulding County, Towns County, Clay County

Frigid cold moves into metro Atlanta, North Georgia; relief in sight

By
Published  February 20, 2025 6:32am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Frigid Temperatures: metro Atlanta and North Georgia started the day in the low 20s, with highs only reaching the 30s—25 degrees below normal. Wind chills will make it feel even colder.
    • Weather Advisories Issued: The National Weather Service has issued multiple cold weather advisories, with warnings in place through Friday morning for dozens of counties.
    • Warmer Weekend Ahead: Temperatures will gradually rise, reaching 55°F on Saturday, 60°F on Sunday, and mid-60s by early next week.

ATLANTA - Thursday is starting off cold across metro Atlanta and North Georgia—and it's not going to warm up much.

Morning temperatures plunged into the low 20s, and today's high will only reach the 30s—about 25 degrees below the seasonal average. Factor in the wind, and it feels like single digits outside.

Weather Advisories in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories due to the extreme cold:

  • Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Thursday for Rabun County.
  • Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday for multiple counties, including **Towns, White, Putnam, Walker, Jasper, Polk, Coweta, Spalding, Bartow, Murray, DeKalb, Haralson, Lamar, North Fulton, Dade, Oglethorpe, Butts, Paulding, Gwinnett, Greene, Hall, Rockdale, Oconee, Henry, Dawson, Fannin, Union, Cherokee, Pike, Banks, Morgan, Clayton, Catoosa, Troup, Fayette, Lumpkin, Gilmer, Douglas, Floyd, Upson, Gordon, Walton, Carroll, Clarke, Barrow, South Fulton, Madison, Meriwether, Chattooga, Forsyth, Pickens, Heard, Newton, Cobb, Whitfield, and Jackson counties.
  • Cold Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for the same counties listed above.

Click here for more information. 

Stay Warm, Stay Safe

Yes, it's cold. Bundle up! But also be cautious—this time of year, home fires often start due to unsafe heating practices.

The good news? Dry weather will stick around for the next few days. There’s no significant precipitation expected until next week.

Warming Trend Ahead

Relief is on the way! Temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend:

  • Saturday: 55°F
  • Sunday: 60°F
  • Monday: 62°F
  • Tuesday: 66°F

Stay warm and safe, and for real-time weather alerts, download the FOX 5 Weather App and enable notifications.

RELATED 

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists. 

GeorgiaWeatherNews