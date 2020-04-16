Friends and family celebrate couple’s wedding from their cars in drive-thru ceremony amid pandemic

One Utah couple wasn’t going to have the wedding they dreamed of because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but that wasn’t going to stop them from celebrating the happiest days of their lives.

While the outbreak added serious complications to their big day, Abby Holman and Brennan Norman decided to go forward with the wedding by hosting a drive-thru ceremony in which their guests remained in their cars or at a safe distance.

The two had their wedding date set for April 25, but with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak putting a hold on life around the world, the two didn’t want to wait any longer to start their lives together.

They moved the date earlier to April 10, and decided to go for a drive-in themed wedding, tying the knot while their friends and family witnessed the beginning of a new chapter for them from the safety of their vehicles.

The couple posted a video of the ceremony online which showed Abby being walked up to the alter where she was greeted by her future husband as they hugged and exchanged vows.

Just a few family members stood far apart, cameras in hand, as Abby and Brennan kissed before driving off together.

The honeymoon was canceled because of the pandemic, but the two were able to celebrate together in isolation. “We had to cancel our honeymoon because of everything going on so we just went and stayed at a little cabin for the weekend. We haven’t planned anything else so far,” they told Storyful.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.