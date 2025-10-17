Friday Atlanta Weather: Warm & sunny before chance of rain, cool down

The Brief Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs near or above 80°F. A cold front Sunday brings morning rain before clearing by afternoon. Next week turns much cooler, with morning lows dipping into the 40s by Thursday.



It’s another clear and beautiful start across metro Atlanta this Friday morning, with temperatures around 60 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with a few clouds drifting in this afternoon.

What we know:

Expect another unseasonably warm day, with highs reaching near or just above 80 degrees — well above the mid-70s average for mid-October. High pressure remains in control, keeping the weather dry and pleasant to close out the workweek.

Saturday will stay warm and sunny before a cold front moves in early Sunday, bringing much-needed rain, especially to northwest Georgia. Showers will likely taper off by midday Sunday, with sunshine returning by afternoon. After the front passes, expect a noticeable cool-down with crisp mornings and highs staying in the 70s through next week.

🌤️ Forecast at a Glance

Friday: ☀️ Mostly sunny and warm — High: 80°F | Low: 58°F

Saturday: 🌞 Partly sunny and even warmer — High: 82°F | Low: 63°F

Sunday: 🌧️ Morning rain, clearing by afternoon — High: 76°F | Low: 63°F

Monday: 🌤️ Cooler and breezy — High: 70°F | Low: 50°F

Tuesday: ☀️ Crisp fall day — High: 68°F | Low: 47°F

Wednesday: 🌤️ Chilly morning, sunny afternoon — High: 67°F | Low: 45°F

Thursday: ❄️ Coldest morning of the week — High: 66°F | Low: 44°F