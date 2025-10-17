Friday Atlanta Weather: Warm & sunny before chance of rain, cool down
ATLANTA - It’s another clear and beautiful start across metro Atlanta this Friday morning, with temperatures around 60 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with a few clouds drifting in this afternoon.
What we know:
Expect another unseasonably warm day, with highs reaching near or just above 80 degrees — well above the mid-70s average for mid-October. High pressure remains in control, keeping the weather dry and pleasant to close out the workweek.
Saturday will stay warm and sunny before a cold front moves in early Sunday, bringing much-needed rain, especially to northwest Georgia. Showers will likely taper off by midday Sunday, with sunshine returning by afternoon. After the front passes, expect a noticeable cool-down with crisp mornings and highs staying in the 70s through next week.
🌤️ Forecast at a Glance
Friday: ☀️ Mostly sunny and warm — High: 80°F | Low: 58°F
Saturday: 🌞 Partly sunny and even warmer — High: 82°F | Low: 63°F
Sunday: 🌧️ Morning rain, clearing by afternoon — High: 76°F | Low: 63°F
Monday: 🌤️ Cooler and breezy — High: 70°F | Low: 50°F
Tuesday: ☀️ Crisp fall day — High: 68°F | Low: 47°F
Wednesday: 🌤️ Chilly morning, sunny afternoon — High: 67°F | Low: 45°F
Thursday: ❄️ Coldest morning of the week — High: 66°F | Low: 44°F