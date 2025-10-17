Expand / Collapse search

Friday Atlanta Weather: Warm & sunny before chance of rain, cool down

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 17, 2025 6:52am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Friday morning weather forecast

Friday morning weather forecast

It’s another clear and beautiful start across metro Atlanta this Friday morning, with temperatures around 60 degrees.

The Brief

    • Friday and Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs near or above 80°F.
    • A cold front Sunday brings morning rain before clearing by afternoon.
    • Next week turns much cooler, with morning lows dipping into the 40s by Thursday.

ATLANTA - It’s another clear and beautiful start across metro Atlanta this Friday morning, with temperatures around 60 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with a few clouds drifting in this afternoon.

What we know:

Expect another unseasonably warm day, with highs reaching near or just above 80 degrees — well above the mid-70s average for mid-October. High pressure remains in control, keeping the weather dry and pleasant to close out the workweek.

Saturday will stay warm and sunny before a cold front moves in early Sunday, bringing much-needed rain, especially to northwest Georgia. Showers will likely taper off by midday Sunday, with sunshine returning by afternoon. After the front passes, expect a noticeable cool-down with crisp mornings and highs staying in the 70s through next week.

🌤️ Forecast at a Glance

Friday: ☀️ Mostly sunny and warm — High: 80°F | Low: 58°F
Saturday: 🌞 Partly sunny and even warmer — High: 82°F | Low: 63°F
Sunday: 🌧️ Morning rain, clearing by afternoon — High: 76°F | Low: 63°F
Monday: 🌤️ Cooler and breezy — High: 70°F | Low: 50°F
Tuesday: ☀️ Crisp fall day — High: 68°F | Low: 47°F
Wednesday: 🌤️ Chilly morning, sunny afternoon — High: 67°F | Low: 45°F
Thursday: ❄️ Coldest morning of the week — High: 66°F | Low: 44°F

The Source

  • Information provided by FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman. 

AtlantaWeatherNews