Freshmen move into UGA dorms, continue annual tradition
ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia kicked off a beloved campus tradition Tuesday as thousands of freshmen gathered inside Sanford Stadium to form the school’s iconic "UGA" logo.
What we know:
The Class of 2029 is made up of about 80% Georgia residents and boasts an average GPA of 4.08, according to university officials. While classes began the same day, many new students said they were still in the process of moving into their dorms.
To make the transition easier, some have relied on "move-in warriors" — volunteers who help haul boxes, furniture, and other essentials into residence halls.
What's next:
Administrators say they expect a steady flow of move-ins to continue throughout the week.