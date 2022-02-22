French town adds atmosphere to horror film 'The Cursed'

Life becomes a nightmare for the characters in the atmospheric new horror film "The Cursed" — but for star Boyd Holbrook, making the movie was more like a dream come true.

"I've always wanted to do a horror film," says Holbrook. "So, I've been waiting to do something like this. Since I was a kid, I'm a huge fan of Michael Myers. I had the Freddy Krueger glove as a kid!"

"The Cursed" finds villagers in the late 1800s under attack from something sinister and vicious; director Sean Ellis says the film was his way of putting a new spin on the classic werewolf movie. The film was shot on-location in France, in a place with a very familiar name.

"We shot just outside of the town of Cognac in France. Now, obviously, everybody knows Cognac, because they produce some very high-end drinks. But it's a very, very tiny and very quiet town that just happens to have some extraordinary grapes that produce some pretty mighty drinks," says star Alistair Petrie.

But those kinds of spirits aside, Holbrook says there’s a reason Cognac was such a perfect place to make a horror movie: all that swirling fog onscreen is a real part of the local landscape.

"It actually is how it is," says Holbrook. "I come from the Appalachian Mountains — the Smokey Mountains — and there's just that humidity that comes off, and it's the same way in the South of France and all these vineyards. It'll go to about maybe noon, and it'll start to lift, and that's when the fog machines are brought in."

"The Cursed" is playing in theaters now.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE