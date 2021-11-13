Freeze Warning: Protect pets, plants as Georgia braces for coldest night of the season so far

Georgia will have its first Freeze Warning of the season Saturday evening. That goes into effect around 10 p.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says to make sure to protect tender vegetation, bring in pets, and secure livestock.

Temperatures will be falling to near or below freezing with some areas seeing temperatures in the 20s. Expect some gusty winds overnight, but the skies should remain clear and dry.

Residents of north Georgia will experience the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center on Saturday night around 11 p.m. at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW. Transportation will be provided at 10:30 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW. The shelter will remain open until Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

The cold will not last long. A warming trend will begin the week with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70 by mid-week.

And it looks like the rain will stay away this week.

