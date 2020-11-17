Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the season tonight

article

It will be the coldest night of the season in Georgia on Tuesday. Some spots of north Georgia will see freezing temperatures by early Wednesday morning.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring north and west of a line from LaGrange to Forsyth to Jefferson. A Freeze Warning has been issued for that area. FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Nov. 17, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The biggest threat will be to tender vegetation.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said to also remember to bring in the pets.

Elsewhere in Georgia, a Frost Advisory has been issued with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Expect clear skies overnight with a light wind.

The highs on Wednesday should hold in the 50s. Then a warming trend approaches in time for the weekend with it continuing to stay dry.

