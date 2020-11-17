Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Banks County, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Putnam County

Freeze Warning: Coldest night of the season tonight

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Nov. 17, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

ATLANTA - It will be the coldest night of the season in Georgia on Tuesday. Some spots of north Georgia will see freezing temperatures by early Wednesday morning.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring north and west of a line from LaGrange to Forsyth to Jefferson. A Freeze Warning has been issued for that area. FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The biggest threat will be to tender vegetation.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said to also remember to bring in the pets.

Elsewhere in Georgia, a Frost Advisory has been issued with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Expect clear skies overnight with a light wind.

The highs on Wednesday should hold in the 50s. Then a warming trend approaches in time for the weekend with it continuing to stay dry.

