Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Freeze Warning for Thursday morning

By and FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Wednesday Night Weather Update

After a milder day, temps will still drop tonight and another Freeze Warning will be in effect for North Gerogia by Thursday morning. Temps will be around freezing and with lighter wind, frost is likely. Sunny and warmer by afternoon with highs near 68. Rain arrives on Friday and at times heavy. Here is the timeline.

ATLANTA - It will be another cold start to the day on Thursday, but changes are on the way.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday morning for north Georgia.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight, the 20s at higher elevations and the lower 30s closer to metro Atlanta.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill tender vegetation and could impact outdoor plumbing such as sprinklers systems, but it likely will not impact indoor plumbing.

Thursday will see a brief shift in the recent cold-weather trend. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. 

The warm-up is short-lived as a cold front will move through Friday, but a line of showers will move into the state ahead of the front.

The rain chance begins late Thursday evening and Friday will see rain with the occasional rumble of thunder, but the chance of those storms turning severe are low.

This weekend, the cold dry air returns with cooler than average temperatures through next week.

It should be a decent weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This weekend will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday is the official start to spring, but it will feel more like January or February.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.