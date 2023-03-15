Freeze Warning for Thursday morning

It will be another cold start to the day on Thursday, but changes are on the way.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday morning for north Georgia.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight, the 20s at higher elevations and the lower 30s closer to metro Atlanta.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill tender vegetation and could impact outdoor plumbing such as sprinklers systems, but it likely will not impact indoor plumbing.

Thursday will see a brief shift in the recent cold-weather trend. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

The warm-up is short-lived as a cold front will move through Friday, but a line of showers will move into the state ahead of the front.

The rain chance begins late Thursday evening and Friday will see rain with the occasional rumble of thunder, but the chance of those storms turning severe are low.

This weekend, the cold dry air returns with cooler than average temperatures through next week.

It should be a decent weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This weekend will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday is the official start to spring, but it will feel more like January or February.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.