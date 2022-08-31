Free smoke alarm saves Griffin family from fire

article

Thanks to a free smoke alarm, a Griffin family lives to see another day.

Lt. Drew Naramore and Firefighter Blount from Griffin Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the morning of August 31. Luckily, the residing family had a fire alarm that went off, waking everyone up. They quickly escaped without harm.

This was a full-circle moment for everyone on the scene. In February, this team installed the very smoke alarm that saved the family's life.

If you need a smoke alarm, the Griffin Fire Rescue urge you to give them a call at 770-229-6415. They say they will come to your house and install it for free.