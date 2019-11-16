Free career fair to be hosted at Atlanta City Hall

One of the largest and most unique career fairs is ending its travels across the country in Atlanta.

The free career fair and networking event is presented by the Career Center of the Carolinas and is expected to have dozens of employers from all different industries gather together at Atlanta City Hall.

President and founder of the Career Center Kim Harris said when she started her mission in Atlanta earlier this year she wanted to help 1,000 people get back to work. Now, the fair has returned to where it started to break that threshold.

The free career fair and networking event is set for Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall.

Resume support will be provided as well.