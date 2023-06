article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for Freddie Roy Lemons, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Lemons was last seen around the Fountain Crest subdivision. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has a scruff beard.

If you have seen Lemons, please contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000/770-483-4200.