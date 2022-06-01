Teen, man shot to death at Freaknik music festival in Central Georgia

article

Investigators are searching for culprits in shootings that killed a teenager and a man at a music festival in east central Georgia.

The shooting on May 29 at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville reportedly killed William Mykell Lowery, 17, and Christopher "Scooter" Dunn, 30.

Both men were attending a Freaknik festival at a local park. Freaknik was once a spring break festival in Atlanta attended by students at historically Black colleges and universities. But the name is now used by music promoters for dances, concerts and events nationwide. Sandersville is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Witnesses said the shooting sparked a stampede.

"You just heard gunshots go off and then the whole crowd just started running. Everybody just started hiding behind cars and stuff and a lot of folks were rushing out with cars because the whole field was packed," Timothy Pace told WJBF-TV.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told WMAZ-TV that the first deputy arrived to find as many as a thousand people attending.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 478-552-0911 or Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-374-6988.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.