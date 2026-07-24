Four captured in Stone Mountain warrant operation on West Mountain Street

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The Brief The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Friday during a warrant service operation on West Mountain Street in Stone Mountain. Authorities executed the sweep with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service in the 5100 block of West Mountain Street. All four suspects face various charges, including aggravated assault and probation violation, and are held at the DeKalb County Jail.



Four individuals are in custody Friday following a law enforcement warrant operation in Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and Field Operations Uniform Unit, alongside the U.S. Marshals Service, conducted a joint warrant operation in the 5100 block of West Mountain Street.

The sweep resulted in four arrests: Quinterrious Cannon for four counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder out of Newton County; Jermaine Smith for one count of aggravated assault in DeKalb County; Jocelyn Thomas for one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer in DeKalb County; and Deondreanna Gore for a probation violation out of Newton County. All four individuals were taken into custody and are currently held at the DeKalb County Jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific events leading to the original charges or the exact time the operation occurred on Friday. Bond amounts and upcoming court dates for the four suspects have not been announced.