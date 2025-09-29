Fort Valley State suspends band over hazing claims
article
Fort Valley State University has suspended its Blue Marching Band over hazing allegations just days before homecoming week.
What we know:
Multiple reports say the university directed the band to "suspend all activity due to allegations of hazing."
The suspension comes ahead of FVSU’s highly-anticipated homecoming football game against Tuskegee University next Saturday.
According to HBCU Gameday, the school's Office of Legal and Government Affairs is leading the investigation into the hazing allegations.
The school was recently ranked the number one public Historically Black College and University in Georgia.