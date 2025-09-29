Fort Valley State suspends band over hazing claims

article

The Brief FVSU suspends marching band amid hazing allegations Suspension announced days before homecoming week Wildcats set to face Tuskegee University next Saturday



Fort Valley State University has suspended its Blue Marching Band over hazing allegations just days before homecoming week.

What we know:

Multiple reports say the university directed the band to "suspend all activity due to allegations of hazing."

The suspension comes ahead of FVSU’s highly-anticipated homecoming football game against Tuskegee University next Saturday.

According to HBCU Gameday, the school's Office of Legal and Government Affairs is leading the investigation into the hazing allegations.

The school was recently ranked the number one public Historically Black College and University in Georgia.