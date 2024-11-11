Fort Stewart soldier reportedly drowns in Tivoli River in Richmond Hill

A soldier from the 3rd Infantry Division tragically lost his life Nov. 7 in a drowning accident while attempting to retrieve a crab pot from the Tivoli River in Richmond Hill, Georgia, according to a press release.

The soldier, identified as Spc. Carlito Lindsey, 26, was a utilities equipment repairer from Hollandale, Mississippi, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart. Lindsey had been serving on active duty with the Army for 13 months and previously served nearly eight years in the National Guard. His military honors include an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and an Army Service Ribbon.

"Spc. Lindsey was a dedicated and professional Soldier who made a significant impact on our unit and our Army. His untimely death is a devastating loss, and we will honor his memory by continuing to live up to the high standards he set for us," said Col. James Armstrong, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this time of grief, and we are committed to supporting them in any way we can."

The incident remains under investigation, with Fort Stewart authorities working closely with Bryan County police to determine the circumstances surrounding Lindsey's death.