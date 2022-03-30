Fort Stewart soldier killed in helicopter crash at Army airfield

article

A soldier has been killed in an incident involving multiple helicopters at Fort Stewart's Wright Army Airfield, officials say.

Army officials say the crash happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and involved two UH-60 helicopters.

The soldier, whose identity has not been released at this time, was a member of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. Their name will be released after family is notified of their death.

The Army has closed Wright Army Airfield until further notice to investigate the deadly crash.

The airfield is used by both the public and military personnel at Fort Stewart.

