Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in training accident in Georgia

A paratrooper stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina died during a training accident in Georgia, officials confirmed Thursday.

The paratrooper was assigned to Fort Bragg but was at Fort Stewart in Georgia at the time, news outlets quoted 82nd Airborne Division Lt. Col. Mike Burns as saying.

Officials said the paratrooper would be identified after family members were notified.

No other information about the accident was immediately released.