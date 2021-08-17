Forsyth K-9 helps find missing senior, deputies say

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office commended one of its K-9s and deputies for a heroic effort rescuing a missing woman.

Deputies said K-9 Buzz helped with an extensive search.

Body camera footage shows Buzz leading deputies in a wooded area. Buzz and Sgt. Noah Sprague found the woman in a ravine near a rising river.

"I found her, I found her," Sgt. Sprague could be heard telling dispatch.

The creek is located behind her home.

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

"Just stay put! We’re gonna come find you. This is the sheriff’s office, OK?" the sergeant can be heard yelling to her. "We’re going to get you some help, yes ma’am!

"She’s about 20 feet down an embankment," Sgt. Sprague said telling dispatchers. "She is responding to me, we just got to get to her somehow."

The sergeant can also be heard giving some much-deserved affirmation to his partner.

"Good boy, Buzz! Good boy!" he told his partner.

K-9 Buzz ready to play with Sgt. Sprague after finding a woman missing in Forsyth County. (Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the woman suffered some injuries, but said she's alive.

Uniform Patrol, Special Operations Deputies, volunteers and a Drone Team also contributed to the search.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.