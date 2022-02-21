Teen shot by friend 'playing' with gun at Forsyth County home

A 16-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds and another 16-year-old is being charged after Forsyth County investigators said they were "playing" with a handgun over the weekend.

The teen who fired the weapon was charged with aggravated battery and minor in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at a home at The Villages at Castleberry Subdivision. Deputies said emergency crews responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting. Investigators said the teen living at the home was somehow able to get ahold of his parents’ handgun. The teens then loaded and unloaded it several times and pointed it at each other before the gun was discharged, striking one of teens in the abdomen, deputies said.

The injured teen was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs played a part in the shooting. Both teens attend Forsyth County schools, deputies said.

The names of the teens have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

