Forsyth County Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter dies at 59

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The Brief Longtime Forsyth County Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday at the age of 59. Ledbetter was an alumnus of Forsyth Central High School and the University of Georgia who dedicated nearly 21 consecutive years to local public service. Local officials and emergency leaders are mourning the sudden passing of the community advocate while honoring his legendary legacy of customer service.



Forsyth County officials announced that Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday.

What we know:

Ledbetter was 59 years old and had served as a constitutional officer since taking office on Jan. 1, 2005.

He was a graduate of Forsyth Central High School and the University of Georgia who had recently been re-elected to his sixth term.

Following his re-election in the 2024 general election, he was serving his sixth term, which was slated to run until Dec. 31, 2028. Throughout his nearly 21 years in office, he was credited with modernizing the department and establishing a legendary legacy of customer service.

What they're saying:

"Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter spent decades serving others, both through his office and throughout the community, in ways many may never fully know," Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said. "Matthew's warmth, wit and gregarious personality will be missed by those of us who knew him personally, but the Forsyth County community lost a dedicated servant, leader, friend and advocate."

Sheriff Ron Freeman reflected on their professional and personal relationship. "Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter was not only my fellow constitutional officer, but he was also my friend," Freeman said. "His service to Forsyth was exceptional and his legacy of customer service at the Tax Commissioners Office is legendary."

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow shared his heartbreak over losing a close friend. "Matthew never met a stranger, loved his family and friends, was always going wide open and transformed the Tax Commissioner's office into a well-oil machine," Brumbalow said.

"Our community has suffered a tremendous loss this weekend," Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Mitch Young said, noting that Ledbetter was a strong supporter and friend of Forsyth County Schools.

Forsyth County Manager David McKee emphasized the long-term impact of his leadership. "He took his duties and responsibilities very seriously as he helped to establish, in several ways, what our community is today and what it stands to achieve in the future," McKee said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of Ledbetter's unexpected death. Information regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services has not yet been released.