Forsyth County educator arrested for hitting 10-year-old boy with purse, police say

A Forsyth County educator was arrested on Tuesday after police say she struck a 10-year-old student with her purse.

Felicita Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was charged with cruelty to children in the second-degree.

Cumming police were called to The Futures Program located at Almon C. Hill Drive on Tuesday morning. The principal told police a 10-year-old student had become upset because the math teacher was running late and had not left classwork. Police say the student threw Uno cards at Herrington, had initially had taken her purse, and pushed her. Police say that is when Herrington struck the student with her purse.

Police say the child’s eye was red and puffy, but no other injuries were visible.

Herrington told police she was trying to defender herself. The principal told police all employees are trained in deescalating situations and swinging a purse was not part of it.

The Futures Program works with mentally and behavioral challenged students.

Herrington was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.