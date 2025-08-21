Former VP Kamala Harris bringing book tour to Atlanta

article

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris will release her book 107 Days on Sept. 23, published by Simon & Schuster. Harris will visit 15 cities on her book tour, including an Oct. 8 stop at Atlanta’s Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller. Each ticket includes a copy of the book; VIP tickets offer a signed copy and photo opportunity with Harris.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris will release her new book, 107 Days, on Sept. 23 and mark the occasion with a 15-city tour that includes an appearance in Atlanta.

What we know:

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, recounts what Harris calls one of the most consequential presidential campaigns in U.S. history. She promises surprising insights, candid reflections, and a conversation about how to chart "an alternative vision for our country now."

Harris will visit Atlanta on Oct. 8 for an event at the Tabernacle in partnership with 44th & 3rd Bookseller. Each ticket includes a copy of the book, while VIP Meet & Greet tickets come with a signed edition and a photo with the former vice president.

Other stops on the tour include New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Durham, Birmingham, Nashville, Miami, Portland, Toronto, and London.

The backstory:

Harris, who served as the nation’s first female vice president from 2021 to 2025, previously held roles as a U.S. senator from California, state attorney general, and San Francisco district attorney. Her career has spanned work on civil rights, criminal justice reform, global alliances, and domestic policy issues such as healthcare, climate change, and economic opportunity.

What you can do:

For more information on the tour and tickets, visit 107daysbook.com