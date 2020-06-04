Former UGA QB Jake Fromm apologizes following racist text message

Former University of Georgia Quarterback, Jake Fromm, issued an apology Thursday after racist text messages surfaced online.

The texts were dated March 16, 2019, during the time period Fromm was playing for the Bulldogs in Athens.

Fromm said in the text messages that he believes “guns are good” and then he added, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

A Twitter account with the username @Ashleymp20 posted screenshots appearing to show a conversation with Fromm.

Fromm then posted the following apology via his verified Twitter account:

"I am extremely sorry I chose to use the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation. Although I never meant to imply that I am an "elite white person," as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I am truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

After deciding to forego his final year of eligibility, he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Bills released a statement about the incident, which said:

"Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Fromm led Georgia to the College Football Playoff title game in 2018, isn’t expected to challenge Josh Allen for the starting job in Buffalo.

