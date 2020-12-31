Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss recovering after suffering 'minor' stroke

article

Georgia's former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss is resting comfortably after suffering a "minor" stroke earlier this week, according to a family spokesperson.

Former Sen. Chambliss was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the Chambliss family representative said:

"He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time."

Gov. Brian Kemp offered well wishes, and said in a social media post, "On behalf of all Georgians, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for a full and swift recovery for Senator Chambliss".

Chambliss, a Republican, represented Georgia's 8th Congressional district for four terms before serving two terms in the U.S. Senate.

