Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss recovering after suffering 'minor' stroke

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA) arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee closed hearing, on Capitol Hill, September 10, 2013 (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Georgia's former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss is resting comfortably after suffering a "minor" stroke earlier this week, according to a family spokesperson.

Former Sen. Chambliss was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the Chambliss family representative said: 

"He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time."

Gov. Brian Kemp offered well wishes, and said in a social media post, "On behalf of all Georgians, Marty, the girls, and I are praying for a full and swift recovery for Senator Chambliss". 

Chambliss, a Republican, represented Georgia's 8th Congressional district for four terms before serving two terms in the U.S. Senate.

