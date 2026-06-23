Former Truett McConnell University president school board over 2025 dismissal

The Brief Former Truett McConnell University President Emir Caner filed a lawsuit over his 2025 termination. The lawsuit claims trustees breached a 10-year contract extension after handling sexual misconduct complaints. The university board voted 19-10 to dismiss Caner following an investigative report.



A former Georgia university president is taking legal action against his former employer after a high-profile firing last year.

Emir Caner filed a lawsuit on June 5 against Truett McConnell University, alleging trustees breached his employment contract when they terminated him.

White County lawsuit

What we know:

Caner served as president of the university for more than 17 years and signed a 10-year contract extension in 2021. The contract was scheduled to run through June 30, 2031, according to the complaint filed in White County Superior Court.

The board of trustees voted 19-10 to terminate his employment on Sept. 25. The board cited Caner's handling of an investigation and termination involving former Academic Services Vice President Bradley Reynolds. Reynolds was let go in 2024 after disclosing he was under investigation for sexual misconduct.

Caner argues the university could only terminate him for cause and contends trustees lacked sufficient grounds. The lawsuit states Caner had no prior knowledge of the alleged misconduct until Reynolds informed him. Caner consulted with university counsel before terminating Reynolds and providing a severance package.

The board took no action when Caner informed them of his steps shortly afterward. However, trustees shifted their position after a May 2025 investigative report by The Roys Report examined the handling of the complaints. Trustees suspended Caner and launched an investigation one week after that report came out. The lawsuit seeks damages, attorney fees and other relief.

Unanswered legal questions

What we don't know:

University officials have not yet confirmed their legal stance on the active lawsuit. Now Georgia reached out to Truett McConnell University and Caner’s attorney, Andrew Coffman, for comment. Neither responded prior to publication.