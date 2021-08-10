Former longtime Austell Mayor Joe Jenkins dies at 79

article

The City of Austell is mourning the loss of former Mayor Joe Jerkins, who died Sunday.

Jerkins was 79 years old.

Jerkins served as mayor of Austell for nearly 30 years until he stepped down in 2019.

"It is with heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved former Mayor Joe Jerkins," a post of the city's officials Facebook page wrote.

City flags are at half staff until further notice in remembrance of the former longtime mayor.

Jerkins' son, Joseph "Jody" Jerkins, died in 2017. The elder Jerkins is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown Jerkins; daughter, Lisa Jerkins; and grandson, Joseph "Ethan" Jerkins III; brother, Michael Jerkins; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. John Bailey officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery with Randy Locke officiating.

