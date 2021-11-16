Former Georgia youth pastor arrested on sexual exploitation charges

A former southeast Georgia youth pastor faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Steve Macallin Thomas, 22, of Garfield, was charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation and sexual battery. Thomas surrendered himself to the Candler County Jail on Monday evening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it happened while Thomas was a pastor at Restoration Worship Center in Metter. Investigators said the victims were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incident.

The GBI investigate the case at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office. It remains active and ongoing, the GBI said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or anonymously at 1-800-597- TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS