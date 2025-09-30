Former Falcon Warrick Dunn helps two families furnish new homes

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Warrick Dunn surprises two families with furnished homes. Sept. 30, 2025 (Warrick Dunn Charities)

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Warrick Dunn surprised two families Tuesday, by helping them move into fully furnished homes.

What we know:

Through his nonprofit, Warrick Dunn Charities, Dunn partnered with Habitat for Humanity and Aaron’s to provide more than $10,000 in furniture, appliances, and electronics to new homeowners in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Each family also received $5,000 in down-payment assistance, supported by philanthropist Ryan Jumonville.

The gifts are part of WDC’s Homes for the Holidays program, which has helped build and furnish 245 homes nationwide. Families earn their homes through Habitat for Humanity, while Dunn's charity makes them move-in ready.

Dig deeper:

In Lafayette, Kayla, a single mother of two who recently survived a brain cancer scare, received her new home. Later in Baton Rouge, Shenique, a single mother of four children and a grandchild, got the same surprise. She works as a business clerk at Idea Public Schools.

The backstory:

Dunn launched the program in honor of his late mother, Betty Smothers, and has continued to expand it since his retirement from the NFL.