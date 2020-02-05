A former Emory University professor faces federal charges of theft and fraud of grant funds.

Neuroscientist Xiojiang Li was named in a federal complaint filed in November 2019. Emory University fired Li last year after it says he failed to disclose money he received from China while also receiving a salary paid through federal grants from the National Institutes of Health.

Emory also said, in the court documents, that Li's email communication revealed he was associated with China's Thousand Talents program, which is a group that a bi-partisan Senate report last year identified as a threat to national security. Federal authorities also said it was designed to steal sensitive research.

Emory University sent the following statement to FOX 5:

"Emory remains committed to the free exchange of ideas and research and to our vital collaborations with researchers from around the world. At the same time, Emory also takes seriously its obligation to be a good steward of federal research dollars, to ensure compliance with all funding disclosure and other requirements, and to promote adherence to its own policies."

FOX 5 reached out to Li's attorney but did not receive a response Wednesday.