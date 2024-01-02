Former Comer Police Chief Walt Murray dies

article

The community of Georgia's Madison County is mourning the loss of one of its cities' former police chiefs.

Walter D. Murray served as the Comer police chief and the Madison County deputy sheriff during his career.

He also helped out at Comer Elementary School as its traffic director.

"Walt was a valued member of this community and our department," Comer Police Chief Dennis Bell wrote on Facebook.

Walter D. Murray (Comer Police Department)

Dozens of people filled the comments of the announcement with their memories of Murray, saying they were praying for his family.

Officials have not shared details about the cause of Murray's death.

Murray leaves behind two sons, John and James.