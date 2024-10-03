Former Atlanta United 2 player killed in crash at age of 30

A former player for Atlanta United 2 and Georgia Lions FC of the National Independent Soccer Association has died, according to multiple reports.

Modou Jadama passed away at the age of 30. He was reportedly killed in a car crash. The details of the crash are unknown.

Jadama began his pro career in 2015 with Chilean team Colo Colo. He would also play for Coquimbo Unido in Chile before moving to the U.S. to play for the Tulsa Roughnecks.

He signed with the Portland Timbers in 2018 and played 2 games with them. He then played another 42 matches with TImers2, the club's reserve squad.

After leaving the Timbers, he played for Atlanta United 2, FC Tulsa and Hartford Athletic. Most recently, he played for the Georgia Lions.

Although Jadama was a native of Gambia, he grew up in the Atlanta area and attended Miltion High School. He played club soccer at Norcross Soccer Academy, according to his bio on Atlanta United's website.