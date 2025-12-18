article

The Brief Former Atlanta news anchor Savannah Louie wins "Survivor" Season 49 Finale featured the first all-women final three in more than a decade Louie will return for "Survivor 50" in 2026



A familiar face for Atlanta TV viewers is now a reality TV champion.

What we know:

Savannah Louie, a former Atlanta news anchor and reporter, was crowned the winner of "Survivor" Season 49 during a dramatic season finale that aired Wednesday night. After nearly a month of hunger, strategy, and endurance, Louie walked away with the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

The finale began with five remaining players still in the game and featured an unusual pause for a primetime address from President Donald Trump. Once the show resumed, the castaways pushed through a series of high-stakes Tribal Councils and challenges that narrowed the field to an all-women final three — a rare milestone not seen on the show in more than 10 years.

Louie earned her place in the final by winning a tense fire-making challenge, fighting through early struggles to defeat Rizo Velovic. She then faced off against Sophi Balerdi and Sage Ahrens-Nichols in the final vote, where jurors praised her resilience, physical dominance, and ability to recover after being in danger earlier in the game.

She ultimately won in a 5-2-1 vote. Along the way, Louie also tied a long-standing franchise record by winning four individual immunity challenges — the most ever by a female contestant in a single season, according to USA Today.

The backstory:

Originally from Walnut Creek, California, Louie worked as a journalist in Atlanta, St. Louis, and San Antonio before leaving local news to work in communications at a global consulting firm. A longtime fan of "Survivor," she said competing on — and winning — the show was a dream years in the making.

What's next:

Her journey isn’t over yet. CBS has confirmed Louie will return for "Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans," an all-star season set to premiere in February 2026.