Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell dies

The City of Atlanta announced the death of former Mayor Sam Massell. He was 94 years old.

Massell, the city's only Jewish mayor, left city hall in 1974.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Massell a friend in a statement after news of his death became public.

"Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew. He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion," Dickens' statement said, in part. "I call it drawing circles, but Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation. That is why I asked him to join our transition team. Rest well, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved him."

Massell also served as president of the Buckhead Coalition. He retired from the post in 2020.

The first office Massell held in Atlanta was President of the Board of Aldermen. He worked with his mayoral predecessor, Ivan Allen Jr.

Massell qualified to run for mayor when Allen Jr. decided not to run. He won the first race in a runoff and took office in 1970.

