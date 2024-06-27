Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins President Biden's campaign

article

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has joined President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, transitioning from volunteer status to an official team member.

In an interview with Ebony Magazine, Bottoms emphasized the significance of the upcoming election, calling it "the most important election of our lifetime."

She cited the policies and erratic behavior of former President Donald Trump, as well as his promises of retribution against political enemies, as her motivation for becoming more involved. Trump has vowed to act as a dictator if re-elected, a prospect that Bottoms says must be prevented.

Bottoms has an extensive career in politics.

She served as the mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and has previously worked as a prosecutor, judge, and Atlanta City Council member.

She was among the first elected officials to support Biden in 2019.

Additionally, she served as Biden's Director of the Office of Public Engagement and a senior advisor to the White House from July 2022 to April 2023.