Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed concedes in second bid for office

article

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed ended his run to become the mayor for the second time.

After thousands of Atlantans cast their votes Tuesday, City Council President Felicia Moore emerged from the general election in the mayor’s race, advancing to a Nov. 30 runoff with about 40% of the vote in the nonpartisan race.

City Council member Andre Dickins and former Mayor Reed battled it out for the second spot in the runoff, with Dickens claiming 23% of the vote and Reed 22% of the vote.

Dickens clinched the second spot in the runoff and will face off against Moore.

ATLANTA CITY COUNCIL'S FELICIA MOORE, ANDRE DICKENS MOVE TO MAYORAL RUNOFF

In a statement sent to FOX 5 Thursday, Reed said:

"When I declared my candidacy for Mayor in June, I had one goal: to restore safety in every neighborhood across our city. Like many others, I witnessed the tapestry of diverse communities that make up our city be torn apart by surging levels of violent crime. I ran to ensure that our city could restore its reputation as the economic and cultural engine of the Southeast, where opportunity thrives and everyone has a shot at realizing their dreams. A city where every voice is heard and where everyone feels safe, no matter their zip code.

I want to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to every member of my campaign, every volunteer, and every supporter who believed in my leadership and vision for this city. Although my campaign was unsuccessful, I still believe our city’s future is brightest as one that is united.

I also want to congratulate both Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens. As the race moves forward in a run-off, I will continue to work on behalf of the city that I love to ensure that we remain that shining city on a hill. Thank you, Atlanta."

2021 GEORGIA LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS: ALL RACES

Moore was first elected to council in 1997 and was elected citywide as council president in 2017. She touted her legislative record, and promised greater accountability and transparency.

Moore entered the race before Bottoms bowed out, and is a longtime critic of Reed.

Dickens was endorsed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin and promised to increase the number of officers, arrest gang leaders and implement community policing. He also aimed to increase affordable housing, improve infrastructure and ensure current residents qualify for high-paying jobs.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS